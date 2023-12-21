United Federation of Teachers sues New York City over budget cuts

NEW YORK -- The United Federation of Teachers is suing New York City over budget cuts, arguing they're against the law.

UFT President Michael Mulgrew said the city's fiscal crisis is fabricated and making cuts to education will crush the school system.

"We're here today announcing that we are suing the city of New York," said Mulgrew.

On Thursday, the union announced legal action trying to stop the Adams administration from cutting up to $2 billion of education funding.

"These cuts are based off of a fiscal crisis that we feel is completely fabricated at this point," said Mulgrew. "We are already seeing more overcrowded classrooms. We are seeing supply shortages. We are seeing children with special needs not getting their mandated services."

The union said two provisions of state law that protect education funding from budget cuts provide legal ground for the lawsuit.

Parent advocates supporting the union said the cuts would dramatically impact students with special needs, making equity and access harder to achieve.

New York City budget cuts

"If you cut this, if you do a budget cut, is it really gonna be access for everyone? It's really not," said Erika Gonzalez, a Bronx parent advocate.

Less than half a mile away, as the union announced the lawsuit, Mayor Eric Adams spoke at City Hall and touted his administration's efforts for the working class.

"We have turned things around," said Adams.

"How could you say you're out there for the working class of the city when you're taking away the central support system, which is cutting the school system?" said Mulgrew.

The teachers union argued the education system has kept the city afloat during the asylum seeker crisis and will now be hurt by the city's mismanagement of it.