NYPD machete attack suspect expected to face federal charges, sources say

NEW YORK -- The man accused of attacking NYPD officers with a machete on New Year's Eve near Times Square is expected to face federal charges, sources tell CBS2.

Trevor Bickford was charged Monday with two counts of attempted murder and two counts of assault. Federal investigators were still working to determine whether to file additional charges.

Police said Bickford attacked two officers and tried to hurt a third on New Year's Eve just outside the NYPD's high security zone. He was shot in the shoulder and taken into custody.

Sources tell CBS2 the Joint Terrorism Taskforce is investigating, and there's no indication he had contact with anyone overseas.

Investigators are tracing his movements through his cellphone, and they believe he spent time in Forest Park, Queens and Bowery Mission in Lower Manhattan, sources say.

Sources also say notes inside his backpack said he wanted to be buried in Muslim tradition and his belongings should be given to his mother.

Sources previously said the 19-year-old had recently been placed on an FBI watch list after his aunt reported he was radicalized online and expressed a desire to fight with Islamic extremists.

Reports say he took an Amtrak from Maine to New York on Thursday, but sources said the NYPD was not aware and did not know he was on the watch list.

Bickford and the wounded officers are expected to survive their injuries.