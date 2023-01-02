Times Square machete attack suspect charged with attempted murder, assault

NEW YORK -- The suspect in the New Year's Eve machete attack in Times Square was charged Monday with two counts of attempted murder and two counts of assault.

We're learning more about the suspect, 19-year-old Trevor Bickford, as federal investigators continue to look into whether the attack was terror-related.

Police sources say the bomb squad responded to a suspicious package Sunday in Forest Park, Queens that may have been tied to the case. It was discovered in a wooded area, along with a bag containing food and a sleeping bag. They believe it belonged to Bickford.

Sources also say the suspect told federal investigators he was targeting police.

Watch as Police Commissioner Sewell & Mayor Adams provide an update on a police involved incident in Manhattan. https://t.co/ha11b02Fvq — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) January 1, 2023

He was recently placed on an FBI terror watch list, according to a high-ranking police source. Still, police allege he was able to carry out what could be New York's latest terror attack.

"It was nuts for about a good hour," Hell's Kitchen resident Stefan Shanni told CBS2. "I heard a lot of people screaming and yelling and I saw the sirens, and it was total chaos."

Officials allege the suspect attacked two officers with a machete, unprovoked, just outside the NYPD's high security zone for the New Year's Eve festivities in Times Square. He caused cuts and fractured one of their skulls and tried to injure a third officer.

The suspect was then shot and wounded by police.

The FBI says there is no ongoing threat.

"We believe this was a sole individual. At this time, there's nothing to indicate otherwise," an FBI official said.

This is the weapon that was recovered at the scene. https://t.co/Waaux2hUTt pic.twitter.com/EijU7QUgkQ — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) January 1, 2023

Investigators spent much of the weekend searching the suspect's family home in Wells, Maine. Reports say he took an Amtrak from Maine to New York on Thursday, but sources tell CBS2 the NYPD was not aware and did not know he was on an FBI watch list.

"I want to be clear that the FBI through the Joint Terrorism Taskforce is working very closely with them to determine the nature of this attack, and we will run every lead to ground," said the FBI official.

Sources say he was put on the list because his aunt reported he had been radicalized online and expressed a desire to travel overseas and fight with Islamic extremists.

Mayor Eric Adams said one of the injured officers just graduated from the police academy Friday.

"Just goes to show you, if it's not your first day, it could be your last day. The actions that police officers must take every day are life-threatening situations," Adams said.

Police officials say they are reviewing the body-worn camera footage the officers were wearing at the time of the attack.

The suspect remains in police custody in the hospital.