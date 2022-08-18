NYPD: Surveillance video shows 5 suspects beating taxi driver Kutin Gyimah, who died

NEW YORK -- Police have released new video in the case of a taxi driver who was killed in Queens.

The video appears to show five suspects beating 52-year-old Kutin Gyimah last weekend in Far Rockaway.

One suspect has been identified as 20-year-old Austin Amos.

Amos, another man and three teenage girls refused to pay their fare and tried to rob Gyimah, police said.

Gyimah leaves behind his wife and four young children.