NYPD: Surveillance video shows 5 suspects beating taxi driver Kutin Gyimah, who died

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- Police have released new video in the case of a taxi driver who was killed in Queens

The video appears to show five suspects beating 52-year-old Kutin Gyimah last weekend in Far Rockaway.

One suspect has been identified as 20-year-old Austin Amos.

Amos, another man and three teenage girls refused to pay their fare and tried to rob Gyimah, police said. 

Gyimah leaves behind his wife and four young children. 

First published on August 18, 2022 / 5:56 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

