Police: Taxi driver Kutin Gyimah killed on the job in possible botched robbery in Queens

NEW YORK -- A New York City taxi driver was killed while on the job Saturday, and police say the deadly attack may have been a botched robbery.

As CBS2's Alecia Reid reports, we're told within two hours after he left for work, police called his family with the tragic news.

Fifty-two-year-old Kutin Gyimah, described as a peaceful man, took his last ride at work Saturday morning.

Police say he brought five passengers, three males and two females, to their Far Rockaway destination around 6:30 a.m. It was there, at Beach 54th Street and Arverne Boulevard, where the suspects allegedly didn't pay their fare and tried to rob him.

Witnesses say Gyimah tried chasing them when he was hit in the back of the head. The taxi driver fell to the ground, hit his head and lost consciousness.

He was found lying in the street with a traumatic head injury. Emergency responders rushed him to St. John's Hospital, where he later died.

Neighbors in the victim's Bronx neighborhood described the Ghanaian native as a hardworking man who did whatever he needed to do in order to provide for his wife and four children, the oldest only 8 years old.

Friends and family are trying to wrap their minds around the terrible loss.

"The way he deals with all his children, he's very patient with them and loving. Loving and caring gentleman. Hardworking, hardworking. Takes care of the family. Yeah, we've really lost a dedicated father and also a very dedicated Christian," said Rev. Dr. Samuel Arhin, of Ghana United Methodist Church.

Funeral expenses are being covered by Gyimah's employer, the Big Apple Taxi Fleet Management.

Meanwhile, the New York State Federation of Taxi Drivers is offering a $15,000 reward for information leading to an arrest. They are also holding a rally in Queens at 10 a.m. Sunday and say the family is planning to attend.