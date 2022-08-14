Taxi drivers rally in Queens after passengers accused of beating driver Kutin Gyimah to death

Rally in Queens after cab driver beaten to death by passengers

Rally in Queens after cab driver beaten to death by passengers

Rally in Queens after cab driver beaten to death by passengers

NEW YORK -- There's a rally planned in Queens on Sunday after a taxi cab driver was beaten to death by passengers who, according to police, refused to pay their fare and tried to rob him.

A sea of taxi drivers and the victim's family are expected to gather at 10 a.m. for the rally, CBS2's Christina Fan reported from Woodside.

Kutin Gyimah was less than two hours into his shift Saturday morning when police called his family with the news of his death.

Gyimah, described as a peaceful man, took his last ride at work at around 7 a.m. Police said he drove five passengers to Beach 54th Street and Arverne Boulevard in Far Rockaway. The suspects didn't pay their fare and tried to rob him, police said.

"That's awful. That's just awful," said Katherine Wood, of Co-Op City.

"Why do you have to attack someone for no reason? How much really is that money? You took somebody's life. Come on," said Joe Tompo, a family friend.

According to witnesses, Gyimah tried chasing the three men and two women when he was hit in the back of the head. Gyimah fell to the ground, hit his head, lost consciousness and later died at St. John's Hospital.

The Ghanian community is coming together to comfort Gyimah's wife and family. Gyimah was a devout Christian and leaves behind four children. The oldest is 8 years old.

"She's so young to face this with four children. So bad," said Hanna Mensah, another family friend.

The New York State Federation of Taxi Drivers is offering a $15,000 reward for information leading to an arrest of those responsible for inflicting such a painful loss.

"A loving, loving and caring gentleman. Hard-working, takes care of the family. Yeah, we've really lost a dedicated father," said Rev. Dr. Samuel Arhin of Ghana United Methodist Church.

Gyimah's employer, Big Apple Taxi Fleet, will be covering all funeral expenses.

During the rally, friends and family are expected to plead for information that can bring the community some peace.