Body camera video shows NYPD officer dive into Newtown Creek in Queens to save drowning teen

A heroic rescue by NYPD officers was caught on body camera video after a teen fell into Newtown Creek in Queens.

Police were called to the scene around 4:45 p.m. Friday after reports that a young girl fell into the murky estuary between the Brooklyn and Queens border.

The NYPD's Harbor Unit found a 17-year-old girl clinging to a wooden piling in the water. Cops threw her a life raft and asked her if she could grab onto it and make it to their boat, but quickly realized she couldn't swim.

The pilings in the water kept the officers from moving the boat closer.

"I'm going to go in," one officer says on video before jumping into the water with a life raft.

On Friday night, our Harbor Unit received a 911 call regarding a woman clinging to a wooden piling in Newtown Creek.



Without hesitation, one of our officers jumped into the murky water to save her. pic.twitter.com/yEL6DuT2Z9 — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) July 12, 2026

The officer was able to grab her and pull her to the boat, where other officials were able to hoist her up to safety.

The video shows the girl and an officer being treated by EMS personnel afterward.

The Newtown Creek has been undergoing extensive remediation following years of pollution that includes toxic sediment and untreated sewage. Signs at various points along the creek urge people not to swim, boat or fish in the creek. Some 1.2+ billion gallons of untreated sewage flows into the creek each year, according to the Newtown Creek Alliance.