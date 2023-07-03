NYPD ready to keep the masses safe during Macy's 4th of July Fireworks Show

NEW YORK -- Security preps are underway for one of biggest Independence Day parties in the U.S. -- the Macy's 4th of July Fireworks Show.

CBS2 investigative reporter Tim McNicholas has the latest on the preparations.

The magic will happen off 34th Street, one of the access points for the public to see the show.

On Tuesday night, the area will be packed with people with their eyes on the sky. The NYPD, meanwhile, will also be watching, but not the fireworks.

The police are setting up lights of their own. They're also placing barricades and preparing the more than 115 cameras they'll use to ensure spectators are safe.

"It's gonna be good. Besides the fact that the entire neighborhood's gonna be shut down, it's gonna be a good time," New Yorker Trevor Roman said.

"I think the crowd, itself, comes with wanting to have a good time. So a few bad apples, maybe, but I think the police will pick anything out negative that's gonna happen," Theresa Barclay added.

July 4 in New York City -- What you need to know:

Macy's says the show includes 60,000 shells and effects launched from five barges between 26th and 40th streets. The NYPD says the main viewing areas will be on the FDR from 14th Street to 54th Street. Spectators can access the FDR at 20th, 34th, and 42nd streets.

"Remain aware of your surroundings at all times," Acting NYPD Commissioner Edward Caban said.

Caban says the NYPD has been planning for the show for the last year.

"Deciding security plans for events of this scale is what the NYPD does on a daily basis and I could tell you the NYPD does it better than anyone else out there," Caban said.

The NYPD will be checking bags at the various access points. The department says alcohol, backpacks, large bags, lawn chairs, coolers and umbrellas are all off limits.

"I always look forward to it. It's a lot of fun," Barclay said.

And, of course, all of this will cause major traffic restrictions. The NYPD's main advice is just to avoid the East Side if you're driving and to use the West Side Highway if you can.

Starting at 7 p.m., the Brooklyn Bridge, Manhattan Bridge, and the Williamsburg and Koch bridges will be closed.

For a full list of street closures, viewing spots, and more, CLICK HERE.