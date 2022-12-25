Watch CBS News
NYPD officer hospitalized after being stabbed on Christmas Eve in the Bronx

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK - An NYPD officer is recovering after being stabbed in the arm on Christmas Eve. 

Police say it happened around 5:45 p.m. Saturday near Dekalb Avenue and East 212th Street in the Bronx. 

The suspect, described by police as an emotionally disturbed man, was arrested. 

Both the officer and suspect were hospitalized. The officer was said to be in stable condition at Saint Barnabas Hospital. 

Mayor Eric Adams identified the injured officer as Lin Zhen. 

Adams visited Zhen at the hospital, saying of Zhen and his partner on Twitter "Thank God they are okay."

First published on December 25, 2022 / 11:03 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

