NYPD officer hit by car fleeing police on Manhattan's Upper East Side

NEW YORK - An NYPD officer was struck by a car fleeing a stop on the Upper East Side Wednesday afternoon.

It happened around 4:30 p.m. at Park Avenue near 71st Street.

Officers stopped a car that had been sought for a past crime, police said. The car took off, hitting one of the officers. He suffered a possible broken arm and leg.

The officer was rushed to the hospital in serious but stable condition.

The car involved is a grey Nissan with Georgia plates. There were several people in the car.

It's the third NYPD officer injured on the job this week. Just Tuesday, two NYPD officers were shot while responding to a call in Brooklyn. They have since been released from the hospital.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.