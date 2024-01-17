NYPD officers shot in Brooklyn released from the hospital

NEW YORK -- Two NYPD officers who were shot on Tuesday in Brooklyn were released from the hospital on Wednesday.

Police said the shootings happened after they responded to a call about a domestic dispute in Brownsville.

Melvin Butler is accused of attacking his mother. Investigators say he refused to obey the officers' commands and a violent struggle ensued. One officer was shot in the hand, the other in the leg.

Butler was also shot. He is in critical condition.