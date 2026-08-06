After NYPD officer dies following surgery in Dominican Republic, loved ones demand investigation

A New York City police officer and mother of three died after undergoing surgery in the Dominican Republic.

Now, her loved ones are looking for answers.

NYPD Officer Rebecca DePaula had just been recognized as cop of the month in the Bronx's 46th Precinct shortly before traveling to the D.R. for surgery to remove breast implants, according to her family.

"She felt she had to have it removed because it bothered her," friend Elena Santana told CBS News New York in Spanish. "The surgery here is very expensive. There, they do it cheaper, and look at the consequences."

DePaula's family says after the operation, she contracted a bacterial infection and later died.

The officers' remains are still in the D.R. with plans to soon be returned to New York.

The family is now demanding an investigation to determine if there was negligence or medical malpractice during the procedure.

"What we want is just that an investigation takes place so that something like this doesn't happen again," one man said.

"I describe her like an angel," Santana said. "She has been and forever will be a part of me because I will carry her within me."

"Our hearts are heavy with the loss of our sister P.O. Rebecca DePaula, who passed away while off duty after only 18 months on the job. We ask all New Yorkers to keep her family, friends and coworkers in your prayers during this difficult time," Police Benevolent Association President Patrick Hendry said in a statement.

Medical tourism to the D.R. has become more popular among Americans in recent years, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which reports at least 93 United States citizens have died after receiving cosmetic procedures there between 2009 and 2022.