NYPD says New York City is "in a heightened threat environment," but there are no credible threats

NYPD says New York City is "in a heightened threat environment"

NEW YORK -- The NYPD is continuing its increased security after Hezbollah called for a day of anger against Israel.

The NYPD sent out a new alert saying there are no credible threats to New York City, but tensions have been rising over the past week and the department says we are "in a heightened threat environment."

Because of that, the department is continuing to ramp up security, once again requiring all officers scheduled for duty to report in uniform.

CBS News has reviewed an alert from the NYPD's Intelligence and Counterterrorism Bureau that was sent broadly to local, state and federal law enforcement.

The NYPD warns that the Gaza hospital blast has and will continue to be exploited in violent extremist propaganda online in an effort to incite violence.

The alert also states that an al-Qaida affiliate has called on supporters to attack United States, United Kingdom and French nationals, and the alert says Hezbollah has publicly called for a day of anger against Israel.

The NYPD and the mayor say they're continuing increased security and patrols at religious institutions.

"There are no specific credible threats at this time, but I cannot emphasize the whole concept of the lone wolf. We are going to continue to monitor those sites, but the more vigilant New Yorkers are, the more helpful the New York City Police Department and all of our intelligence agencies will be able to identify and prevent," Mayor Eric Adams said.

The FBI also says they are monitoring for any potential dangers. They also say at this time, there are no credible threats.