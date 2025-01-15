NYPD changes its policy on high-speed chases, but not everyone is happy about the change

NEW YORK - The NYPD announced a change in its policy on high-speed chases.

There's a new directive to keep the public, and officers, safe while catching criminals.

In 2022, the NYPD went on the offensive to get illegal scooters off the street, which led to a spike in police pursuits.

Pursuits restricted for "low-level" crimes

According to the NYPD, a quarter of more than 2,200 high-speed chases last year ended in collision, injuries or property damage. The NYPD is now rolling out new guidelines restricting police car chases to cases involving the most serious and violent crimes. Pursuits will no longer be permitted for traffic violations and nonviolent misdemeanors.

"The NYPD's enforcement efforts might never put the public or the police at undue risk, and pursuits for violations and low-level crimes can be both potentially dangerous and unnecessary," Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch said.

"We just don't need the volume of high speed chases we have had in the last two years in New York," law enforcement expert Rich Esposito said.

Esposito said the NYPD has technology and other tools at its disposal and doesn't have to resort to dangerous high-speed chases.

"We've got license plate readers. We have traffic cameras. We have officers who've seen the car, the make, the model, the actual plate, that can radio it in. We have GPS data. There's any number of modern ways to track a vehicle and reserve chasing for when it's necessary, absolutely necessary," Esposito said.

Under the updated policy, officers will have the discretion to terminate chases if they do not feel it can be continued safely.

Will the new policy embolden criminals?

Some are concerned that the policy change could embolden petty criminals.

"This policy is a slap in the face to hardworking bodega owners who are already on the frontlines of crime every day. The NYPD has essentially given criminals the green light to steal, vandalize, and terrorize small businesses without fear of being pursued. How are we supposed to protect our stores, our employees, and our customers when the law looks the other way?" United Bodegas of America president Radhamés Rodríguez said.

"This policy could open the floodgates for petty criminals who think they can get away with shoplifting, vandalism, or harassment because law enforcement won't pursue them. These crimes may seem minor on paper, but for bodega owners, they're anything but," UBA spokesperson Fernando Mateo said. "Low-level crimes must not be dismissed as insignificant because they escalate. Today it's shoplifting, tomorrow it's armed robbery. We cannot afford to gamble with the safety of small businesses and the communities they serve."

The police union, however, thanked the NYPD for hearing its concerns.

"We thank the department's leadership for listening to our concerns regarding vehicle pursuits, and we welcome the additional clarity for our members on the streets," PBA President Patrick Hendry said. "However, it will be up to the department to ensure that this policy is applied so that neither police officers nor the public are unnecessarily put at risk."

The NYPD said it will train all uniformed officers in the new policy and conduct monthly review to ensure it is being followed. It will also issue an annual report tracking compliance.