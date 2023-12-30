2 NYPD officers, 7 others hurt in fiery crash on Staten Island

NEW YORK -- Two police officers and seven others were injured in a car crash on Staten Island on Saturday.

It happened around 7 p.m. in the Todt Hill neighborhood.

Police say the officers were pursuing a vehicle on Richmond Road and Hunton Street when they crashed into another vehicle and a parked car. One pedestrian was also struck.

The NYPD patrol car went up in flames.

"We thought it was going to explode, but thank God the firemen got here right away and put it out ... They dragged one of the officers out of the car and put him in another car, took him to the hospital," witness Lois Bufalini said.

The two officers suffered serious injuries and were taken to a local hospital for treatment. They are expected to survive.

Investigators say there were six people inside the vehicle the officers struck.

No one suffered life-threatening injuries, and all seven individuals are now in stable condition.

The reason for the pursuit is unknown at this time. The cause of the crash is under investigation.