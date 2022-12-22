NYPD makes arrest in robbery and drugging spree in Manhattan

NEW YORK -- An arrest has been made in a violent robbery spree in Manhattan that police say involved a group drugging their victims.

A man is now being charged with murder in connection with the case.

CBS2 spoke with one of the victim's families on Thursday.

"We've been left in the dark," Lakpa Sherpa said.

For months, the Sherpa family has been trying to piece together how 28-year-old Nurbu Sherpa died.

"He was a kid who was full of life," Lakpa Sherpa said.

His uncle said Nurbu Sherpa went out on St. Patricks Day and was found early on March 18 lying on East 7th Street near Tompkins Square Park. He was rushed to the hospital, but didn't make it.

"I'm still in shock. Every day when I think about it, I still have in the back of my mind how is this possible?" Lakpa Sherpa said. "We were lead to believe there was no foul play from the police because pretty much all his belongings was with him."

He said the family has been waiting all this time for information from investigators, thinking it was an accident, but they learned Thursday an arrest was made for murder.

READ MORE: Queens man recounts night he was drugged and robbed of $2,000 after going to Hell's Kitchen nightclub

Police say 33-year-old Kenwood Allen is part of a violent robbery crew behind at least 26 incidents between March and December.

"They target their victims leaving bars, offering drugs in some cases. Then either through force or when the victim passes out, they remove jewelry, money, high-end watches and phones from their victims," NYPD Chief of Detectives James Essig said.

According to police, there have been six fatal overdoses associated with this crew. Allen has been charged in two. So far, he's among two people arrested. Police are searching for the others. They're accused of giving laced drugs or cigarettes to their victims.

"It was a mix of lidocaine, fentanyl, cocaine and we believe the lidocaine is what really had the effect on incapacitating these people," NYPD Lt. Dave Leonardo said.

For Nurbu Sherpa's heartbroken family, they said they still have many questions and won't stop fighting for justice.

"We thought they simply closed the file, but we're very happy to hear somebody behind [bars] right now. We expect full justice to be served," Lakpa Sherpa said.

Police say Allen has 17 prior arrests, including for grand larceny and burglary. He's due back in court for this case on Jan. 19.

Meanwhile, police say the investigation is ongoing.