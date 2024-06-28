NYPD Commissioner Edward Caban buried dozens of officer misconduct cases, report claims

NEW YORK -- NYPD Commissioner Edward Caban is under fire for a new report that claims he buried misconduct cases of dozens of police officers.

When someone files a misconduct complaint against an NYPD officer, the civilian oversight committee investigates it, and if they find evidence of misconduct, there's then supposed to be a disciplinary trial with the NYPD. But a new report claims the police commissioner has a pattern of repeatedly intervening in these cases before they go to trial.

NYC organization calls for Commissioner Caban's resignation

Black Lives Matter Greater New York is calling for Caban's resignation after a new report from ProPublica found the commissioner has prevented disciplinary cases of 54 officers from going to trial in his less-than-one-year tenure, far more than any other commissioner.

"They're keeping things away from the public," said Hawk Newsome, founder of BLM Greater New York.

Typically, the Civilian Complaint Review Board (CCRB) recommends discipline if they find evidence of misconduct, but the police commissioner has final say.

"We cannot trust the NYPD to investigate themselves because the actions of Commissioner Caban has proven that police will cover for other police officers," Newsome said.

Mayor Adams says he has full confidence in Caban

Mayor Eric Adams, a former cop who promised more police transparency with his administration, says he has full confidence in Caban's leadership and judgement.

"We have so much oversight, so much transparency, of so many hearings, so many review panels, and we should continue to do that," Adams said on "The Point with Marcia Kramer."

A spokesman for the NYPD said in part: "If the CCRB charges are based upon an erroneous application of the NYPD patrol guide, or are not supported by the evidence the CCRB has reviewed, it is the police commissioner's obligation to correct that process by ensuring that police officers are disciplined for the misconduct they have actually committed."

The CCRB itself declined to comment on ProPublica's findings.

The NYPD also says last year the commissioner, which includes both Caban and his predecessor, concurred with 79% of CCRB recommendations, and so far this year, Caban has concurred with 70%.