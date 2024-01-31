Watch CBS News
Crime

State of the NYPD: Commissioner highlights overall decrease in murder, rape and robbery statistics

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Commissioner highlights overall drop in crime in State of the NYPD speech
Commissioner highlights overall drop in crime in State of the NYPD speech 00:42

NEW YORK -- Police Commissioner Edward Caban highlighted an overall decrease in crime in his State of the NYPD address on Wednesday.

The commissioner specifically pointed to murder, rape and robbery statistics. 

Other NYPD leaders touted the department's efforts to incorporate technology into their work. 

"Last year, we also expanded our use of drone technology, an eye in the sky like we've never had before. These tools are terrific for monitoring large crowds," Chief of Department Jeffrey Maddrey said.

Additionally, they said two new liaison posts have been created -- one, in Bogota, Colombia, and the other in Tucson, Arizona -- to address the asylum seeker crisis

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on January 31, 2024 / 12:28 PM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.