State of the NYPD: Commissioner highlights overall decrease in murder, rape and robbery statistics
NEW YORK -- Police Commissioner Edward Caban highlighted an overall decrease in crime in his State of the NYPD address on Wednesday.
The commissioner specifically pointed to murder, rape and robbery statistics.
Other NYPD leaders touted the department's efforts to incorporate technology into their work.
"Last year, we also expanded our use of drone technology, an eye in the sky like we've never had before. These tools are terrific for monitoring large crowds," Chief of Department Jeffrey Maddrey said.
Additionally, they said two new liaison posts have been created -- one, in Bogota, Colombia, and the other in Tucson, Arizona -- to address the asylum seeker crisis.
