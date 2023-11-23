NYPD monitoring on the ground and online with millions expected to attend Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

NEW YORK -- The NYPD is ramping up security with more than 3 million people expected to come out and enjoy the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.

NYPD Deputy Commissioner of Intelligence and Counterterrorism Rebecca Weiner spoke exclusively with CBS New York about how the department is monitoring activity both on the ground and online.

Weiner said although there are no credible threats to the parade of the city, she and her team are seeing increased threats of violence online -- believed to be stemming from the war between Israel and Hamas.

"We will not compromise on public safety, absolutely not. Not in this environment, not when there's so much going on," she said.

She also said the department has an officers deployed in Tel Aviv who's giving her real-time updates on the situation there. She said the ramped up security will last as long as needed, based on the threat assessment overseas.

Gov. Kathy Hochul and Mayor Eric Adams said earlier this week both the NYPD and New York State Police have been ordered to step up security.

"They have a simple goal: To find out what's driving hateful behavior and intervene early before harm is done," Hochul said.

"We also want to make sure that you come and enjoy yourselves as much as possible in a very safe way," said Adams.

Officials say in addition to the increased police presence at the parade, it's always a good idea for spectators to stay alert.