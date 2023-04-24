NYPD: 72-year-old worker held up at gunpoint inside Chinatown electronics store

NEW YORK -- A gunpoint robbery at an electronics store in Chinatown on Friday morning was caught on camera.

Police say one of the suspects hit a 72-year-old employee in the back of the head while the other stole $1,500.

The victim was not seriously hurt.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.