NYC's snow drought continues as winter storm fails to break nearly 700-day streak without 1" of snow in Central Park

Winter storm fails to bring 1 inch of snow to Central Park

NEW YORK - This weekend's winter storm brought significant snow to parts of the Tri-State Area, but not enough to break New York City's snow drought.

Kids woke up Sunday to a sad sight - not enough snow to go sledding in Central Park.

CBS2

It has been nearly 700 days since Central Park has seen one inch of snow.

CBS2

The storm did bring sign significant snow to parts of our area, particularly north and west of the city. That includes:

More than 14 inches in Plattekill, N.Y. in Ulster County

More than 12 inches in Unionville, N.Y. in Orange County

More than 11 inches in Poughkeepsie, N.Y. in Dutchess County

However whatever snow fell in New York City quickly turned to rain, and wasn't enough to break the snow drought.

Sunday morning saw runners in the park dodging raindrops, sticking to their New Year's resolutions.

There's still more winter to come, of course, and with it, more chances to break the city's snowless streak.