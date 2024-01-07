Watch CBS News
Local News

Biggest winter storm snow totals around N.Y. and N.J.

By Jesse Zanger

/ CBS New York

First Alert Weather: Sunday 1/7 6:45 a.m. weather update
First Alert Weather: Sunday 1/7 6:45 a.m. weather update 05:04

NEW YORK - This weekend's winter storm truly brought a mix of weather and impacts throughout the Tri-State Area. 

jl-fa-snowfall-1.png
CBS2

So who got the most snow out of it?

As of Sunday morning, the top five spots were: 

  • Plattekill in Ulster County, N.Y., with 14.6"
  • Unionville in Orange County, N.Y. with 12.4"
  • Poughkeepsie in Dutchess County, N.Y. with 11.5"
  • Wantage in Sussex County, N.J., also with 11.5" 
  • Blairstown in Warren County, N.J. with 10.5" 

That said, despite these significant impacts elsewhere, New York City continued its snow drought, with less than an inch recorded. 

jl-fa-snowless-streak-last-1-inch-snowfall.png
CBS2

It has now been a record-setting 693 days since New York City got an inch of snow in Central Park. The last time was on Feb. 13, 2022. 

Stay with the First Alert Weather Team for the latest on the storm

First published on January 7, 2024 / 8:33 AM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.