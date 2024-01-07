Biggest winter storm snow totals around N.Y. and N.J.
NEW YORK - This weekend's winter storm truly brought a mix of weather and impacts throughout the Tri-State Area.
So who got the most snow out of it?
As of Sunday morning, the top five spots were:
- Plattekill in Ulster County, N.Y., with 14.6"
- Unionville in Orange County, N.Y. with 12.4"
- Poughkeepsie in Dutchess County, N.Y. with 11.5"
- Wantage in Sussex County, N.J., also with 11.5"
- Blairstown in Warren County, N.J. with 10.5"
That said, despite these significant impacts elsewhere, New York City continued its snow drought, with less than an inch recorded.
It has now been a record-setting 693 days since New York City got an inch of snow in Central Park. The last time was on Feb. 13, 2022.
Stay with the First Alert Weather Team for the latest on the storm.
