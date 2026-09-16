NYCHA residents can voice their concerns at upcoming forum in Queens

Public housing residents will get a chance to voice their concerns about their homes as the city holds a series of NYCHA forums.

A NYCHA in Your Neighborhood meeting is being held in Queens Wednesday night before others are held across the five boroughs in the coming weeks.

The mayor's office tried this out at the beginning of the summer when the first three were held in the Bronx, Brooklyn and Manhattan. City officials said nearly 450 residents took part in May and June.

NYCHA's CEO says more than 150 issues raised during those meetings received a follow-up. However, the housing authority has not released how many were resolved.

At the forums, residents sit down in small groups with city and NYCHA leaders to get help with problems inside their homes and public housing developments.

This could include repairs, mold, pests, elevators, lead, trash and public safety.

Some of these are the same problems NYCHA tenants have been raising for years.

Wednesday's event will be held at the Academy of American Studies in Astoria from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Staten Island is next on Sept. 30, then the Bronx, Brooklyn and Manhattan through December.

Registration is required in order to attend.