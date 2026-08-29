Fernández scores 14th goal this season for NYCFC in 1-1 tie with Toronto

Nicolás Fernández scored his 14th goal this season and Matt Freese had five saves for New York City FC on Saturday night in a 1-1 tie with Toronto FC.

NYCFC (7-8-7) are winless in five straight.

Only Leo Messi and Petar Musa (16 apiece) have more goals than Fernández this season.

Fernández, from a center-right position, darted to his left and then rifled a low shot between two defenders and inside the right post from near the top of the penalty arc to make it 1-0 in the 29th minute.

Dániel Sallói subbed on in place of Derrick Etienne Jr. in the 55th minute and scored in the 70th. Theo Corbeanu, on the counter-attack, ran onto a long ball-ahead from Alonso Coello just outside the right edge of the penalty box and played a first-touch cross to Sallói for a tap-in finish that made it 1-1.

Toronto (5-7-10) is unbeaten in its last five games — beginning with a 2-1 victory home win over New England on Aug. 15 that snapped a 12-game winless streak — and has one loss in eight games since the World Cup break.

The teams also played to a 1-1 tie July 31 as Yankee Stadium.