Toronto's winless streak reaches 11 matches after 1-1 draw with NYCFC

Djordje Mihailovic scored in the final minute of first-half stoppage time and Toronto FC earned a 1-1 draw with New York City FC at Yankee Stadium on Friday night, but saw its winless streak reach 11 matches.

Nicolás Fernández scored on a penalty kick in the 9th minute to give NYCFC (7-6-5) an early lead.

The kick was awarded when Toronto (3-7-8) defender Richie Laryea picked up a yellow card for a foul on Agustín Ojeda.

It was the 13th goal for Fernández, tying him with Petar Musa of FC Dallas for the league lead. Hugo Cuypers also had 13 goals before transferring from the Chicago Fire to Club de Fútbol Monterrey.

Toronto tied it at the half when Mihailovic scored off a deflection seven minutes into stoppage time. Mihailovic has two goals in eight appearances this season.

Toronto has gone 0-5-6 during a winless run that started after a 3-2 victory over the visiting Colorado Rapids on April 4.

Matt Freese finished with four saves for NYCFC, which had 10 players out with leg injuries.

Luka Gavran saved four shots for Toronto to close out a four-match road trip.

Toronto hasn't beaten NYCFC in New York since September of 2020 and has never won at Yankee Stadium.

German midfielder Niklas Dorsch started in his debut, after signing with Toronto on Tuesday. The 28-year-old will hold down an international slot through 2030-31.

Up next

Toronto: Hosts the New England Revolution on Aug. 15.

New York City: Hosts the Philadelphia Union on Aug. 16.