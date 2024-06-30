New video shows 2 suspects wanted in NYC bat attack, police say

NEW YORK - New video shows the suspects who attacked a woman with a baseball bat last week on a New York City street, police say.

The video appears to show them walking on a sidewalk, as one talks on the phone. It's unclear if the video was taken before or after the attack.

🚨WANTED for ASSAULT: On 6/25/24, at approximately 2:08PM, in front of 37 Monroe Street in Manhattan, these two individuals approached a 58-year-old female victim and struck her multiple times with a bat.



Any info? DM @NYPDTips or Call 800-577-TIPS/8477 (Confidential). pic.twitter.com/KlW09PgJmc — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) June 30, 2024

NYC bat attack caught on video

Police said the woman was attacked around 2 p.m. Tuesday on Monroe Street in Lower Manhattan.

Surveillance video shows her taking her cellphone from her bag when the suspects walk up from behind. One punches her while the other hits her with the baseball bat several times.

Investigators believe the suspects were trying to take her bag, but they ran off emptyhanded.

The victim's family told CBS New York "the shouts of passersby and the courageous intervention of community members scared off the perpetrator and prompted a timely call for help, averting potentially more severe consequences."

Family says victim is afraid to return to work

Family members said the victim had just left the day care where she works up the street before the attack. They said she is now afraid to go back to her job.

The 58-year-old mother suffered bruises on her head and leg. Her family said she is home recovering but needs help with daily activities.

"Our family is deeply saddened by this senseless act of violence, and we believe it is essential to share her story to raise awareness and seek justice," they said in a statement.

Anyone information about the attackers is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.