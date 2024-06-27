New pictures show suspects in NYC bat attack that was caught on video, police say
NEW YORK - Police have released new pictures of two suspects they say were caught on video attacking a woman with a baseball bat in broad daylight on a New York City street.
It happened Tuesday around 2 p.m. Tuesday on Monroe Street in Lower Manhattan.
Surveillance video shows a woman walking and taking a phone from her bag. One of the suspects runs up behind her and hits her in the head. The other then bashes her in the legs repeatedly with a baseball bat. The two suspects, who may have been trying to steal her purse or phone, then ran off emptyhanded.
"The shouts of passersby and the courageous intervention of community members scared off the perpetrator and prompted a timely call for help, averting potentially more severe consequences," the victim's family said in a statement.
The victim, 58, sustained bruises on her leg and head.
Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.