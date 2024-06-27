New pictures show suspects in NYC bat attack that was caught on video, police say

NEW YORK - Police have released new pictures of two suspects they say were caught on video attacking a woman with a baseball bat in broad daylight on a New York City street.

It happened Tuesday around 2 p.m. Tuesday on Monroe Street in Lower Manhattan.

Surveillance video shows a woman walking and taking a phone from her bag. One of the suspects runs up behind her and hits her in the head. The other then bashes her in the legs repeatedly with a baseball bat. The two suspects, who may have been trying to steal her purse or phone, then ran off emptyhanded.

Police say these two are suspected of attacking a woman with a bat in Lower Manhattan. NYPD

"The shouts of passersby and the courageous intervention of community members scared off the perpetrator and prompted a timely call for help, averting potentially more severe consequences," the victim's family said in a statement.

The victim, 58, sustained bruises on her leg and head.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.