Friday's weather in NYC to give way to a sunny Saturday, but more storms possible Sunday

We're in great shape on this Friday as we gear up for another weekend.

CBS News New York

Friday will feature bright skies, falling humidity, and highs in the mid 80s. There is a very slim risk of an isolated shower late afternoon into this evening, but chances are only running about 10%. Most of us will stay dry and any shower would be very brief.

CBS News New York

Expect partly cloudy skies tonight with temps falling into the 60s. It'll be feeling very comfortable.

CBS News New York

Saturday is looking fantastic! Plenty of sunshine, low humidity and highs in the low 80s. Get outside if you can!

We're then tracking our next round of rain and storms as we go through Sunday. The morning into early afternoon stays dry, before showers work in from the west late afternoon into evening. The humidity will return as well, feeling oppressive.

CBS News New York

The steadiest rain will be Sunday evening and may be heavy at times. We will nail down the timing better as we get into the weekend, but as of now, most models have the rain exiting fairly early Monday morning.