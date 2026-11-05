NYC weather today bringing showers, but heavier rain expected Friday

The weather in NYC today will bring us showers periodically.

Heavier rain is expected Friday, which is why it will be a First Alert Weather Day.

CBS News New York

Thursday's showers bring an end to 18 consecutive days without measurable rain.

CBS News New York

Thursday starts out with patchy fog and some showers to the west of New York City. Temperatures will be in the low 60s in New York City, while in the suburbs it will be in the 50s.

CBS News New York

Showers continue around our area throughout midday, and humidity will be noticeable.

Thursday night will bring isolated showers and highs around 70 degrees. Some of those showers may be downpours.

CBS News New York

Friday will bring us our First Alert Weather Day. We're expecting heavy rain, especially south and east of New York City. Highs will be in the 60s. Totals in some areas may be 2 to 3 inches, with flooding possible.

CBS News New York

As for the weekend, Saturday highs will be around 60, and there's a 30% chance of showers.

CBS News New York

The chance of showers eases to around 10% on Sunday, with cooler temperatures. Highs will be in the 50s.