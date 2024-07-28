High 80s in NYC and a sunny start Sunday, then a humid, rainy stretch begins. Here's the First Alert Forecast.

Sunday

We're in for a decent Sunday, although skies won't be as bright heading into the afternoon and evening hours.

It'll be another warm one with highs in the upper 80s, but the humidity stays relatively in check. After a mostly sunny start, clouds will be on the increase from the east through the afternoon.

CBS New York

Tonight will be mostly cloudy with showers in the area, especially from New York City and points east. Temperatures will fall into the low 70s in the city and 60s in the suburbs.

Monday

Monday will start off cloudy with more scattered showers in the area. By afternoon, some breaks of sun will bring about more pop-up showers and perhaps a thunderstorm.

CBS New York

By no means is tomorrow a washout, but you'll want to have an umbrella handy.

The week ahead

Heading into midweek, rain chances and humidity climb. We'll be in the oppressive range, which means any shower or storm can produce heavy downpours.

CBS New York

Wednesday appears to be the most active day, as of now, before a brief break in coverage on Thursday.