NYC weather finally above freezing today? It'll be close.

NEW YORK -- New York City's weather is finally starting to warm up after several days of temperatures below freezing.

We came up a little short of freezing Thursday, but we could break the mark Friday afternoon, while there's also a slight air quality concern.

Starting to warm up around NYC area

We woke up to the 20s, teens and single digits again this morning. Fortunately, temperatures will be running about 5° warmer than yesterday, with highs around 33° in the city.

If we reach it, it would be the first time since Sunday that we find ourselves above the freezing mark.

It will be another cold one tonight, with temperatures falling into the teens and single digits, so have a warm coat if you're out and about.

NYC weather this weekend

We'll retreat ever-so-slightly tomorrow, as we'll find ourselves on the cold side of a front. Thankfully, we'll still make a run for the freezing mark by the afternoon.

Sunday's the payoff, as temperatures return to normal. And yes, some disorganized snow showers will sweep through our northwest suburbs, but for the most part, it should remain quiet.

Outside of that, there's not much in the way of active weather over the next several days. In fact, it's not until the middle of next week that we could see anything substantial, be it rain or snow.

That's been the pattern this January, folks. Unfortunately, this will only further exacerbate the drought situation across the Tri-State Area.