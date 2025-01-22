NYC weather still dangerously cold today. Here's when temperatures will start to warm up.

First Alert Weather: Highs in teens, and feeling even colder

NEW YORK -- The dangerously cold weather continues Wednesday around New York City, and temperatures won't climb back above the freezing mark for a while.

It's a First Alert Weather Day as we're tracking very cold temperatures across the region.

The National Weather Service had issued a cold weather advisory for coastal/interior New Jersey and the Catskills until 12 p.m. for wind chills as cold as -25°.

FDNY asks residents to be careful heating their homes

FDNY officials held a news conference Wednesday morning to share heat safety reminders in the cold.

"We do not want you to use your oven or your stove to warm your apartment. First of all, that doesn't really work, and second of all, it is a tremendous fire hazard," FDNY Commissioner Robert Tucker said. "If your oven is used, there is likely to be a fire, and we don't want that to happen."

Tucker said the fire department will be there for residents, no matter what the weather, but he said they need the public's help.

"We need you not to leave a space heater on when you're not in the room," he continued. "We're seeing people do that, and we're asking for the public's help -- in these really, really frigid times -- to please not leave your space heaters on in your apartments or in your houses."

Firefighters spent hours on the scene of a fire overnight in Flatlands, Brooklyn, where the water from hydrants and hoses left the block coated in a sheet of ice. Five people were treated for minor injuries, and the Red Cross said it's assisting more than a dozen people who were forced out of the homes in the cold.

The cause of that fire remains under investigation, and the Department of Buildings has issued a full vacate order and demolition as the building is tested for asbestos.

Extreme cold again today around NYC

It was a cold one yesterday, and it will be a cold one today.

We woke up to widespread, sub-zero wind chills this morning. Unfortunately, air temperatures will likely get stuck in the teens once again. The good news is, high pressure will nudge in and provide the area with some wind relief.

It will be frigid again tonight, but we'll start to usher in more of a southwest wind. Even so, temperatures will dip into the teens and single digits around the area.

How much longer will the cold last?

We're stuck in the freezer tomorrow, but temperatures will be running about 10° warmer with highs approaching 30°. So, a slight improvement.

Thankfully, temperatures will continue to moderate into the weekend, with highs pushing 40° by Sunday.

The bottom line is, it will be cold, and dangerously cold at times, so you'll need to dress in layers and be mindful of exposed skin.

When cold weather can be dangerous

Doctors say prolonged exposure to extreme cold poses serious health risks.

If you start feeling pain in your extremities, fingertips or toes, it is a first sign your body is too cold and can be a symptom of frostbite. Other signs to look out for include tingling, numbness and change in skin color or texture.

Shivering can be a symptom of hypothermia, along with slurred speech, slow and shallow breathing or drowsiness.

Wet shoes, socks and gloves increase your risk of frostbite. If you or anyone around you experiences any symptoms of hypothermia or frostbite, get inside, take everything off, make sure you are dry and get warmed up.

Stick with our First Alert Weather team for the latest forecast, live radar and weather alerts.

