Cold weather starts to warm up slightly around NYC

NEW YORK -- It was another brutally cold weather day around New York City on Wednesday, but there's some relief ahead.

We woke up to the teens and single digits again this morning. Believe it or not, those numbers were about 5-15° warmer than they were yesterday.

Fortunately, temperatures will be running about 10° warmer this afternoon, as well, with highs approaching 30°. So, a slight improvement.

It will remain on the cold side tonight, with temperatures falling into the teens and single digits, so be sure to bundle up.

Tomorrow we'll make a run for 33°. This would make it the first time since Sunday that we find ourselves above the freezing mark. Either way, melting will likely continue on the sunny side of the street.

Thankfully, temperatures will continue to moderate this weekend, with highs pushing 40° by Sunday.

As far as active weather goes, there's not much on the horizon. In fact, we could go another week or so without seeing anything substantial, be it rain or snow.

That's been the pattern this January, as you may have guessed. Unfortunately, this will only further exacerbate the drought situation across the Tri-State Area.