Tranquil weather in NYC area for Father's Day weekend, official start of summer. Get the First Alert Forecast.

Weather will be tranquil and pleasant in the New York City area for Father's Day weekend as summer officially begins.

Rain returns to the forecast to kick off the work week, however.

Friday night weather

The ferociously high winds that moved through the region Thursday have since slackened, but breezy conditions will linger through the weekend.

CBS News New York

For Friday night, expect clearing skies, humidity levels dropping even further, and gusts between 20-30 mph. Lows will mainly be in the 60s, with some upper 50s north and west.

There is a High Rip Current Risk through 8 p.m. Friday for all Atlantic Ocean beaches in New York.

Weekend forecast

Both Saturday and Sunday look nearly identical to each other, featuring sunny to partly cloudy skies, a continued breeze, gusting to 35 mph at times, and highs in the low to mid 80s.

CBS News New York

While humidity levels should remain low, each day will carry a very slim chance of an afternoon shower.

Summer officially begins on Sunday at 4:24 a.m.

CBS News New York

Widespread rain returns by Monday and could be heavy at times, prompting a First Alert Weather Day with 1-2 inches of needed rainfall possible.