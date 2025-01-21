Dangerously cold weather settles into NYC area today

NEW YORK -- The cold weather just got even colder around New York City and much of the East Coast.

It's a First Alert Weather Day on Tuesday and Wednesday, as we're tracking dangerous temperatures for the next 48 hours.

NYC weather sees deep freeze today

It was a cold one yesterday, and it will be even colder today.

The area woke up to widespread sub-zero wind chills this morning. Unfortunately, we'll barely get any relief this afternoon, as temperatures get stuck in the teens. And you guessed it: because of the wind, it will never feel like it — 10° if we're lucky.

Some clouds will slightly insulate the area tonight, particularly south and east of the city, where they could even see a few flakes. Despite this, it will be another frigid night with widespread sub-zero wind chills.

When do temperatures start to warm up?

Tomorrow is a slight improvement in that high pressure will keep the winds fairly light. But we're only aiming for about 19° for a high, so it will be bitterly cold either way.

Then, on Thursday, we're stuck in the freezer, but temperatures will be running about 10° warmer. So, a slight improvement.

Thankfully, temperatures will continue to moderate into the weekend.

The bottom line is, it will be cold, and dangerously cold at times, so you'll need to dress in layers and be mindful of exposed skin.

Stick with our First Alert Weather team for the latest forecast, live radar and weather alerts.