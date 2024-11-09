NYC air quality unhealthy for some amid brush fire smoke. Here's today's forecast.

Air quality advisory

New York City issued an air quality advisory today for AQI levels that could be unhealthy for sensitive groups.

Smoke from brush fires in the Palisades area of New Jersey has been blowing across the Hudson River and into the five boroughs. Meanwhile, FDNY has been monitoring a brush fire in Brooklyn's Prospect Park.

CBS News New York

Today's forecast

Overall, Saturday will be cooler and feeling more like early November. Highs will top out in the mid 50s this afternoon with plenty of sunshine.

While not quite as breeze, the wildfire risk remains high.

Tomorrow's forecast

Tomorrow will start off with some sun before clouds increase through the morning. Sunday afternoon will turn mostly cloudy, but we likely will stay dry until sunset.

For the first time in 40 days, we'll pick up some rain Sunday night! It won't be enough to put a dent in our deficit, but we'll take what we can get.

Looking ahead

Light showers move through during the evening and overnight. Some leftover rain will be around early Monday morning, but it quickly exits by sunrise.

Monday will be milder with highs in the 60s. Then things cool back down for midweek under mostly sunny skies.

First Alert Weather maps