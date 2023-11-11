Tens of thousands marching in New York City Veterans Day Parade on Saturday

Tens of thousands to march in 2023 NYC Veterans Day Parade

NEW YORK -- More than 20,000 people are set to march in the 104th New York City Veterans Day Parade on Saturday.

Many more will be lining the parade route on Fifth Avenue. The parade starts at 26th Street at 9:30 a.m. and ends just north of 47th Street. Drivers should expect traffic in the area.

The traditional opening ceremony was held in Madison Square Park before the parade starts in the Flatiron District.

The ceremony included a solemn wreath laying at the Eternal Light Flagstaff to thank the millions of veterans who risked their lives to protect our freedoms.

"For me it's just an incredible honor," said this year's grand marshal Lt. Gen. Mike Linnington, CEO of the Wounded Warrior Project. "Of course it's not about me. There's more than 16 million veterans in our country today that have served and sacrificed so much for us all."

"You're gonna see floats. You're gonna see military vehicles, unique vehicles, antique vehicles, and you're gonna see people from around the county. We have 36 states that routinely come here to the parade with marching units, and then we also have foreign allies from around the world," said Marc Otto, with the NYC Veterans Day Parade.

This year's parade will include nearly 300 marching units representing every branch of the armed forces and commemorate the 70th anniversary of the end of the Korean War.

Click here for the list of street closures