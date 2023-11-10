Westchester County students put on touching tribute for Veterans Day

CORTLANDT MANOR, N.Y. -- In Westchester County, young people were front and center saluting those who served and protected our freedoms on Friday for Veterans Day.

From the national anthem to the Pledge of Allegiance, young people from the town of Cortland led the way in saying thanks to our veterans.

"We thank all of those who have fought in wars so that together we can live to make this great nation great. Thanks for answering the call to duty," said 5th grader Amanda Bermeo.

"They fought for my rights, even though they never met me. When I was younger, my parents told me about our relatives who served proudly. And I think about them with much pride and respect," said 10th grader Brody Marcus.

"Freedom is not free, and this is something that has to be passed on to our young people," said Willy Nazario, the veterans committee chairman.

Speaker after speaker noted how a generous spirit marks the veteran mindset and how they continue giving even when active duty ends.

"They came home to their communities and helped build these communities into what they are," said Rep. Mike Lawler.

The crowd included several Purple Heart recipients.

The highpoint of the ceremony came when Hendrick Hudson High School students Mia O'Malley and Nava Minichino moved some to tears with their beautiful duet.

Vietnam War veteran Alvin Dalmida said it was "Very touching, touching to my heart."