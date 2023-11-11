Watch CBS News

Annual Veterans Day Parade held in New York City

New Yorkers lined the streets of Fifth Avenue for the annual Veterans Day Parade on Saturday. CBS New York's Christina Fan spoke to service members and their families. Read more: https://cbsn.ws/3SEnIDU
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.