NYC Veterans Day 2023: When is the parade? Are schools closed, street parking rules suspended Friday? What to know.

USS New York docks in Manhattan for Veterans Day

NEW YORK -- The New York City Veterans Day Parade is set to march through Manhattan this weekend.

Veterans Day is Saturday, Nov. 11, but the federal holiday is being observed Friday.

Some institutions will be closed, while others remain open. We have a look at schools and street parking in New York City, as well as banks and post offices across the nation.

When is the Veterans Day Parade?

The New York City Veterans Day Parade starts at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 11 and ends around 12:30 p.m.

The parade will step off from 26th Street and Fifth Avenue in Manhattan, traveling up Fifth Ave. to 46th Street.

Street closures Saturday

Formation:

24th & 25th Street between 6th Avenue and 5th Avenue

26th - 29th Street between 6th Avenue and Madison Avenue

5th Avenue between 23rd Street and 26th Street

Broadway between 23rd Street and 29th Street

Route:

5th Avenue between 26th Street and 45th Street

Dispersal:

45th Street between Madison Avenue and 6th Avenue

Are NYC schools closed on Friday?

No. The New York City Department of Education says public schools will remain open on weekdays before and after holidays that fall on weekends, including Veterans Day, Rosh Hashanah, Diwali and Lunar New Year.

What about street parking rules?

Alternate side parking rules are suspended Friday, as the city observes the holiday. Meters are still in effect.

Government offices & Public library

New York City courts, Social Security offices and Department of Motor Vehicle offices will be closed Friday, along with all five branches of the New York Public Library.

Trash, recycling & compost

All Sanitation collections are on schedule Friday.

Banks & Stock Market

Citibank, JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo and U.S. Banks will be open for normal hours Friday, but will be closed Saturday for the holiday, according to representatives for each institution.

Capital One is observing Veterans Day on Friday, but will be open for normal hours Saturday, according to a spokesperson.

The Nasdaq Stock Market and the New York Stock Exchange opened for trading as usual Friday morning. Both are closed on Saturdays.

USPS, FedEx & UPS

The U.S. Postal Service will operate normally on Friday, according to a spokesperson. Post offices will be closed Saturday, and regular mail won't be delivered. Express mail will still be delivered Saturday.

Regular mail service will resume Monday.

FedEx offices will be open on Friday and Saturday, but its express service will have early on-call pickups in some areas Friday, and its ground economy deliveries may be delayed. Ground and ground economy services will be closed Saturday.

UPS stores will also be open both days. Some deliveries may be delayed due to the Postal Service holiday.

