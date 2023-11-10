Are banks open today or on Veterans Day? Is the post office closed? Here's what to know.

U.S. military veterans use art to help displaced female Afghan army veterans

With Veterans Day falling on a Saturday this year, some banks won't be open on Friday and others will be closed on Saturday in observance of the federal holiday that honors Americans who served in the military. Post offices will be closed for the holiday, but stock markets will operate normally.

Are banks open today or on Veterans Day?

Capital One branches are observing Veterans Day on Friday and will be open for their normal hours on Saturday, according to a spokesperson.

Citibank, JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo and U.S. Bank are among the banks that are open for normal hours Friday but will be closed Saturday for the holiday, according to representatives for each institution.

Customers can check with their bank's website to find operating hours for local branches.

Is the stock market open today?

The Nasdaq Stock Market and the New York Stock Exchange are closed on Saturdays. The markets opened for trading as usual Friday morning.

Later this month, the markets will be closed for Thanksgiving, which falls on Nov. 23 this year. The markets will also close early on Black Friday, which is on Nov. 24.

Is the post office closed today?

The U.S. Postal Service will operate normally on Friday, according to a spokesperson. On Saturday, post offices will be closed, and regular mail won't be delivered.

Express mail will still be delivered on Saturday. Regular mail service will resume on Monday.

FedEx offices will be open on Friday and Saturday, but on Friday, its express service will have early on-call pickups in some areas and its ground economy deliveries may be delayed because of the Postal Service's observance of the holiday. On Saturday, its ground and ground economy services will be closed.

UPS stores will also be open on both days. Some deliveries will be delayed due to the Postal Service holiday.