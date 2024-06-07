NYC's Times Square on list of possible Red Lobster closings. These are the other Tri-State locations.

NEW YORK -- Red Lobster has identified more than 100 restaurants that could be in danger of closing, and its Times Square location is reportedly on the list.

The company filed for bankruptcy last month, saying it had more than $1 billion in debt and less than $30 million on hand.

To survive, the chain says it needs to close dozens of restaurants, in addition to nearly 50 that have already shut down.

The Times Square location will have to close if it can't renegotiate its lease, CNN reports.

CBS New York reached out to Red Lobster for a comment but has not heard back.

Red Lobster opened its first restaurant in 1968 in Lakeland, Florida and currently has more than 700 locations worldwide.

Red Lobster restaurants that could be closing

Red Lobster listed the following Tri-State Area restaurants at risk of closing, with six in New York, three in New Jersey and one in Connecticut, according to CNN.

New York

2090 Bartow Ave., Bronx

801 Sunrise Highway, Copiague

295 E Fairmount Avenue, Lakewood

5 Times Square, Manhattan

750 Upper Glen Street, Queensbury

2220 Nesconset Highway, Stony Brook

New Jersey

3003 Route 130 South, Delran

4411 Black Horse Pike, Mays Landing

211 Route 17 S, Paramus

Connecticut

320 Universal Drive North, North Haven

Red Lobster restaurants that have already closed

The following Red Lobster restaurants have already closed in New York and New Jersey, CBS News reports.

New York

4010 Maple Road in Amherst

1 Miron Lane in Kingston

655 West Jefferson Road in Rochester

New Jersey

303 NJ-10 in Ledgewood

