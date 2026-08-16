NYPD gets proactive, attempts to head off potential teen takeover in northern Manhattan

Streets were closed and police were out in full force Sunday in preparation for a possible teen takeover in northern Manhattan.

The proactivity followed last weekend's chaotic crowd that turned violent.

The was no music and no hustle and bustle in Inwood on Sunday; just the sound of barricades being laid out in the normally boisterous neighborhood.

"Everybody's scared. You see nobody's over here? I'm here because I gotta be here," resident Wilson Hernandez said.

A "teen takeover" in Inwood on Aug. 9, 2026. Instagram/Rio_Manhattan_

The scene was a stark contrast to what Hernandez's drone showed just a week before. It captured crowds packing the streets to the point where cars couldn't move.

A 23-year-old man was stabbed to death nearby following an argument, police said.

The NYPD and city officials said they were made aware of another so-called "Dominican Dyckman takeover" planned for Sunday and didn't take any chances.

Residents say more of an NYPD presence is needed in Inwood

Inwood residents like Jeff Natt said there had been little police enforcement in the neighborhood, making it an easy target for what happened on Aug. 9.

"The community board doesn't do anything. You call the politicians. They call the 34 police [precinct]. The police department doesn't do anything. Everything's going like this," Natt said, pointing in opposite directions.

Parents expressed concern over the majority of young people they saw out on the street on Aug. 9.

"As a parent, you gotta find out where your children are. You better know what your children are doing -- 15, 16, 17 years old is a child," Viola Abreu Whittaker said.

Ana Inoa manages Jayden Deli To Go on Dyckman Street. She said significantly lower foot traffic to all businesses near Quisqeya Plaza on a summer weekend was a blow to shops and outdoor dining restaurants. However, she also said safety matters more.

"Hopefully God will give us another day to make up the money today," Inoa said.