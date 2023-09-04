Watch CBS News
Local News

J'Ouvert celebrations underway in Brooklyn before West Indian American Day Parade

By Elijah Westbrook

/ CBS New York

J'Ouvert celebrations underway in Brooklyn
J'Ouvert celebrations underway in Brooklyn 02:40

NEW YORK -- The West Indian American Day Parade, one of Brooklyn's biggest celebrations, kicks off at Grand Army Plaza at 11 a.m. Monday. 

The 7-hour carnival started at 6 a.m. with J'Ouvert, which means "daybreak" in French. It's the unofficial start of the parade.

All together, the celebration typically draws up to two million people

Steelpan and calypso bands wearing elaborate costumes will march down Eastern Parkway in the parade celebrating all things Caribbean culture. 

Music, dancing, homestyle island grub and more are all part of the experience of being fully immersed in the rich culture and heritage. 

Carnival-goers can watch the parade from the sidelines on Eastern Parkway, but they're being advised to stay off the street where masqueraders are. 

There are 13 entry points to the parade and all attendees are subject to a search. If needed, NYPD will use drones to help disperse crowds this year. 

NYPD said last year's parade was the safest on record. Twenty-seven guns were recovered. 

Elijah Westbrook
elijah-westbrook-small-2021.png

Elijah Westbrook is an Emmy Award-winning journalist. He joined CBS2 News and CBS News New York in January 2022.

First published on September 4, 2023 / 10:13 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.