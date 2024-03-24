Suspect identified after woman slashed in face at Manhattan subway station

NEW YORK - Police have identified the man they are searching for after a woman was slashed at a subway station in Manhattan.

Investigators say 45-year-old Ever Danny Briceno slashed the 37-year-old woman multiple times in the face while they were arguing and then took off.

Police have identified the man they are searching for after a woman was slashed at a subway station in Manhattan. NYPD

It happened just after 1 a.m. Saturday on the escalator of the South Ferry station in Lower Manhattan.

Police said Briceno knew his victim, and they called it a domestic incident.

The woman was taken to Bellevue Hospital in stable condition.

The slashing is the latest violent incident in the subway system. State and local leaders have been trying to step up security underground, with Gov. Kathy Hochul deploying the National Guard and State Police to help the NYPD with random bag checks, and Police Commissioner Edward Caban riding the rails to hear from riders last week.

CBS New York's Political Reporter Marcia Kramer was along for the ride, as New Yorkers complained about everything from a lack of security to homelessness and the overall feeling of anxiety.

The commissioner pointed to all kinds of statistics, like an average of six felonies a day on a system that transports millions of people, but said law enforcement are battling "perception versus reality" with high profile incidents going viral on social media.

