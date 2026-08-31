NYC subway lines A, B, C, D facing disruptions due to cracks found under track, MTA says

A, B, C and D trains are experiencing disruptions and delays after cracks were found underneath the subway tracks.

The MTA announced weekend trackwork had to be extended to Monday morning so crews could address the repairs.

As a result, there is no downtown local service from 125th Street to 59th Street-Columbus Circle. Downtown B and C trains are running express, skipping all local stops in the downtown direction, according to transportation officials.

The B train is also not operating in the Bronx or Upper Manhattan. Uptown A, B, C and D trains are operating normally but are facing delays.

The MTA advises riders to use the 1, 2 or 3 lines.

Crews were already demolishing and replacing track as part of scheduled weekend work when they found cracks under a trackbed. The damage was found near 81st Street and Central Park West.

The rails have to remain properly supported and stable while trains that weigh hundreds of tons continually move over them. So, before the MTA resumes normal service, it said the area needs significant "shoring."

Crews are adding temporary structural support to stabilize the area while they make repairs.

The MTA said they are aiming to have full service back by the afternoon rush. A permanent fix will still have to happen later on.