Scavenger hunt celebrates NYC's food carts from around the world

A scavenger hunt is underway in New York City that connects different food cultures from around the world.

New Yorkers can follow directions and complete fun challenges at food carts. The nonprofit Street Vendor Project came up with the game.

"It can be anything from 'find something that is smaller than a quarter with a street vendor' to 'visit a Mongolian street food vendor,'' explained Carina Kaufman-Gutierrez, deputy director of the Street Vender Project.

With more than 23,000 vendors across the city, the options are endless -- connecting New Yorkers with different cultures along the way.

"We create missions that try to get you to try different foods, to explore different parts of the city and get to meet street vendors," Kaufman-Gutierrez said.

Organizers say there are points and surprise prizes along the way, and the person or team with the most points wins.

"The heart and soul of New York"

Tomas Mosquera is known as Mr. Buñuelo. He says he serves up the best Colombian doughnuts in New York from his street cart at the corner of Roosevelt Avenue and 84th Street in Jackson Heights, Queens.

"Colombian buñuelos - no flavors. Now, I have flavors," he said. "I have seven flavors, and it's delicious, because it's made fresh. You eat it with smoke coming from the outside."

Nearby, you'll find Mohammad Rahman, whose Bangladeshi food cart has become so popular, he now has two side-by-side.

"Everyone likes this food, no matter what," he said. "More authentic, more flavorful, and you don't have to make a lot of dishes. I only have six items."

While the two men serve up food from two different countries that are more than 10,000 miles apart, New Yorkers only have to walk a few blocks to get both.

"Street vending is one of the most diverse industries in New York City," said Kaufman-Gutierrez. "The heart and soul of New York."

The scavenger hunt lasts until April 25. CLICK HERE for more information about how to play.