NYC Restaurant Week reservations open for 2025. Here's everything to know.

NEW YORK -- New York City Restaurant Week reservations are now live for 2025, offering some of the best deals at the city's top restaurants.

Organizers say New York City Restaurant Week started in 1992 to welcome the Democratic National Convention and was only supposed to be a one-time event, but it has continued to excite diners for over three decades.

When is NYC Restaurant Week 2025?

New York City Restaurant Week starts Jan. 21 and ends Feb. 9, so it actually lasts almost three weeks.

It also coincides with NYC Broadway Week in Manhattan, when fan can purchase two tickets for the price of one.

Restaurant Week reservations opened Tuesday, Jan. 7 and can be made online here, while seats last.

NYC Restaurant Week deals

There are more than 500 participating restaurants across the five boroughs, offering everything from Argentinian to Vietnamese food. Some of Manhattan's coveted spots include Nougatine at Jean-Georges on the Upper West Side, The Dining Room at Gramercy Tavern in Gramercy and Delmonico's in Lower Manhattan.

Guests can search by cuisine, location, accessibility, meal type and timing, and see if there are menus available. Meal types include $30, $45 or $60 options for two-course lunches, three-course dinners or Sunday brunch.

Some options are only available on certain days of the week, or for certain weeks, so diners should use the filters to check ahead of time. For example, there are no slots on Saturdays.

Organizers also say take-out and delivery are "not an official component" of Restaurant Week.