NYC public schools getting money back as budget negotiations continue. Advocates say some kids are being left out.

NEW YORK - Some New York City public schools will be getting some more money back as budget negotiations continue, Mayor Eric Adams announced Tuesday.

Earlier this year, Adams said some cuts to programs were necessary to offset expiring COVID stimulus funds and the billions of dollars the city has spent on the migrant crisis.

This announcement restores some of that funding, but some parents of 3- and 4-year-olds say they feel like they're being left out.

Adams and the City Council are still negotiating the 2025 budget. They must reach an agreement by the end of the month.

Adams made the announcement after touring P.S. 184, a bilingual elementary and middle school in Chinatown.

Where the money is going

Adams said $75 million will go towards ensuring schools with declining enrollment won't face budget cuts.

"We're giving back to our young people and their working parents," Adams said.

"Will bring much-needed stability to our school budgets. We know how to plan for next year," Principal Melanie Katz of Franklin Delano Roosevelt High School said.

Another $20 million will go towards Summer Rising, the free summer school program for kids.

"Access to enrichment programs like this is what makes it possible to raise children in our city," City Council Speaker Adrienne Adams said.

And $32 million will go to protecting long-term programs that had previously been funded with short-term COVID-19 stimulus.

"Will support teaching recruitment, tutorial support... computer science, digital learning," Mayor Adams said.

Previous City Council demands

The City Council has previously demanded the mayor add:

$170 million for pre-K and 3-K seats

$10 million in new funding to market the early childhood programs to parents

$96 million to replace expiring federal funds for pre-school special education

$60 million for the school food program

$65 million to replace expiring federal funds for nurses at 130 schools

$3 million to support children with special needs



$25 million for child care vouchers for undocumented children and families

Advocates say thousands of children are being left out

Advocates say more than 2,000 3-year-olds are being left without universal 3-K seats.

"There's no restoration of funds, and no commitment from this announcement that every family who needs a 3-K seat will get one," said Rebecca Bailin, executive director of New Yorkers United for Childcare.

The city says there are enough 3-K seats, just not in the areas with the highest demand.

"We are creating an entire mapping system to show where the vacancies are," Adams said.

The mayor has previously said the city has tens of thousands of unfilled pre-K and 3-K seats.

"This is progress. These are programs and initiatives that make a difference for our students and our school communities," United Federation of Teachers President Michael Mulgrew said.