NYC slashing spending on asylum seeker services by another 10%, Mayor Adams says

NEW YORK -- New York City Mayor Eric Adams says he is cutting city spending on services for asylum seekers by an additional 10 percent.

The budget will now be slashed by a total of 30 percent for spending on housing and feeding migrants.

The mayor says it is in an effort to prevent cuts to other city agencies.

The cuts are expected to go into effect in the next few weeks.

The update comes as the head of the City Council's Oversight and Investigations Committee is calling for an investigation into the mayor's pilot program to give asylum seekers pre-paid debit cards to buy food, baby products and other necessities at supermarkets, bodegas, grocery and convenience stores.

The pilot program will involve 500 families staying in short-term hotels, like the Row and the Watson.

A family of four can get about $1,000 -- $35 dollars a day -- and they can buy whatever food they want to eat. According to the contract, the most a card can have is $10,000, but most cards will be refilled every four weeks.

Adams says, if the program is successful, it could save the city roughly $7.2 million a year -- $600,000 a month.

